It would seem the secret is no longer a secret.
The Barrington Coast - which encompasses the Great Lakes, Manning Valley and Gloucester regions - is a great place to holiday.
In the latest Tourism Sentiment Index (TSI) report, destination brand, Barrington Coast has ranked 42 in the top 100 global destinations and in the top four per cent of the most love destination brands in the TSI Rankings Report for Q1 2022.
At the same time, the region sits at number 18 of the 33 destinations in Australia ranked in the top 100 in front of tourism hot-spots, the Gold Coast, Margaret River, the Barossa Valley, Port Douglas/Daintree and Byron Bay.
Its score of 28 places is 18th in the country and third in NSW for positive sentiment.
Providing a positive visitor experience and showcasing all that the Barrington Coast has to offer is what we aim to achieve.- MidCoast Council economic development and tourism manager, Deb Tuckerman
Destinations around the world are ranked each calendar quarter to reveal those that have the strongest reputations and tourism experiences, attractions or services.
Destinations are measured according to consumer sentiment - what people really feel.
Being named in the rankings means that Barrington Coast has earned a positive reputation and an impressive Tourism Sentiment Score during the period of January to March 2022.
"Providing a positive visitor experience and showcasing all that the Barrington Coast has to offer is what we aim to achieve," MidCoast Council economic development and tourism manager, Deb Tuckerman said.
"I'm delighted to see the positive consumer conversations recognised on a global scale," she said.
Over the past 15 months, Barrington Coast's performance has been increasing at an average rate of 41.9 per cent, she said.
This is ahead of the NSW average performance increase of six per cent.
Barrington Coast's beaches, surfing and fishing were the top contributors to the brand's positive performance.
"The destination team has grown our social media audiences with inspiring posts during the past few challenging years for the tourism industry, and positive responses by is recognised in these results."
Tourism Sentiment Index is a travel data intelligence solution created by destination marketing agency Destination Think. The technology produces a Tourism Sentiment Score®, a new metric for destination marketing. Tourism Sentiment Index is best known for the 100 Most Loved Travel Destinations, an annual list of Leading Places drawn from its data.
