Barrington Coast's beaches, surfing and fishing were the top contributors to the brand's positive performance

August 26 2022 - 2:00am
Being named in the rankings means that Barrington Coast has earned a positive reputation and an impressive Tourism Sentiment Score during the period of January to March 2022

It would seem the secret is no longer a secret.

