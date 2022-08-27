While the last Australian digger to serve during World War I has long since died, Legacy is still as active and relevant today as it was 99 years ago when it was established.
A unique Australian organisation, Legacy provides support to families of veterans who have either died or become incapacitated while serving in peace-keeping missions or conflicts.
"Legacy is probably more relevant today as any other time in history," Taree Legacy president, Trevor Jones said.
Although the local branch continues to care for World War II veterans, we (locally) don't have any from more recent conflicts, Mr Jones said.
"Overall, there are a lot of veteran suicides happening, and a lot of cases of PTSD from returning personnel."
A 27 year association with the organisation, Trevor has not served in any conflict, but has a long family history with the armed services.
His father served in WWII, along with his uncle who was killed in New Guinea, while relative, Teddy Sheean was awarded a VC posthumously for his bravery aboard the Armidale while under attack from Japanese aircraft.
"I wanted to give back something to the community," Trevor said of his long-time commitment to the cause.
Legacy is indeed a family affair; wife Kathy, who works out of the Tuncurry office, has been involved with Legacy for 35 years.
Taree Legacy was formed in 1953, quickly expanding to welfare groups in Wingham, Gloucester, Bulahdelah, Forster and Tuncurry.
In 1978 a separate division was formed in Forster-Tuncurry to assist the large number of widows in the area, while two villages in Taree and Tuncurry have been constructed.
"Now the residents of the villages are a mixture of Legacy widows and single older women who require safe, comfortable and affordable accommodation."
Today the club looks after 371 Legacy beneficiaries, including seven school students and 10 people with disabilities.
But, as a registered charity, Legacy does not receive any direct government funding.
"Therefore each year, except for the past two COVID years, we hold a Legacy Appeal Week to raise funds to help us provide support and services to our beneficiaries," Trevor said
This year's Legacy Week will be held from this Sunday, August 28 and will run through until the following Saturday, September 3.
Legatees and volunteer helpers will be at various locations in Forster, Tuncurry, Pacific Palms, Gloucester, Bulahdelah, Wingham, Taree, Nabiac and Hallidays Point, selling badges and merchandise which range in price from $2-$100.
Trevor said the recent resurgence in popularity of Anzac Day by young people had also developed in the growth in generosity from the generation.
"We have found young people are the most generous; they want to know and understand more (about Anzac Day).
"They are looking for an identity and they identify with the digger.
"We are very reliant on what the public give us."
