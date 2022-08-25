Three new exhibitions by local, regional, and national artists are set to open at Manning Regional Art Gallery this Friday August 26.
Nationally acclaimed portrait artist Michael Simms presents 'Stages'; a series of portraits of Australian theatre luminaries that pays tribute to talented and hardworking performers who have been adversely affected by the pandemic.
Simms depicts well known performers such as Paul Capsis, Genevieve Lemon and Mitchell Butel.
'It's all about the Detail' is the latest show by the Australian Society of Miniature Art Inc (NSW). This is a world away from the tiny lockets and petite portraits of the past. Instead, this is a new experience of experimental and innovative interpretations of the miniature forms. The members work from precious metals, printmaking, drawing and embroidery with many details which require a closer look.
Art-lovers will be intrigued by the insightful pen, ink and acyclic works by local artist Mrs Shepherd in Inward and Up. The exhibition explores the MidCoast artists' journey with mental health and uses art as her therapy and her wellbeing.
"Once again, our Regional Gallery is presenting world-class art to our community and visitors," MidCoast Council's Manager of Growth, Economic Development and Tourism, Deb Tuckerman said.
"Come along and be inspired. The opening night is a great way to meet the exhibiting artists and fellow art lovers."
The Manning Regional Art Gallery's annual program is supported by the NSW Government through Create NSW.
The opening night for these three exhibitions is this Friday 26 August from 6pm. To purchase tickets, go to https://bit.ly/3QZsiZm
The exhibitions will be on display until 15 October.
