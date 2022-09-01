Gloucester Advocate
Gloucester's Hamish Haschek reaches a parkrun milestone

By David McGovern
September 1 2022 - 6:00pm
Hamish Haschek with parkrun volunteers after his milestone 25th run at Gloucester.

While the Australian athletes were claiming an abundance of medals at the recent Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, Gloucester's young Hamish Haschek was achieving his own sporting milestone.

