While the Australian athletes were claiming an abundance of medals at the recent Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, Gloucester's young Hamish Haschek was achieving his own sporting milestone.
Hamish - who is the son of Kim, one of the run directors for the parkrun community event held each Saturday in Gloucester - completed his 25th parkrun on Saturday, July 30.
Advertisement
A student in year 5 at Gloucester Public School, Hamish said the feeling of having reached the significant milestone (parkrunners typically 'celebrate' their 25th, 50th and 100th runs) was "great".
"It feels great to be able to say I've done 25 parkruns, which is 125 kilometres," Hamish told the Advocate.
Despite the example being set by our Commonwealth Games team, at the time of reaching his own moment of glory, Hamish said he probably wasn't looking to emulate their efforts in the future.
"I might but I'm not really competitive and I just do parkrun for fun," he said.
In joining several other parkrun participants who also have completed 25 of the 5km events, Hamish extended an invitation to his peers, to also consider lining up at the 8am start line in Gloucester District Park - behind the Number 1 oval grandstand.
"It's really fun - you should come down and give it a go," he said.
Parkruns are free, weekly, community events held all around the world.
Parkrun is a positive, welcoming and inclusive experience where there is no time limit and no one finishes last. Everyone is welcome, whether you walk, jog, run, volunteer or spectate.
The Gloucester run has had to battle a worldwide pandemic, lockdowns along with flooding since the first event held here in January 2020.
Since then 63 parkruns have been conducted.
Registration is free and only needs to be done once. Simply register at https://www.parkrun.com.au/register/, print your barcode and join us at Gloucester District Park on Saturdays at 8:00am.
Follow @gloucesterdistrictparkrun on facebook or Instagram to stay updated.
Twenty runners finished last Saturday's event, won by James McCrae in 19 minutes 14.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.