Gloucester Advocate
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Gloucester Masters Games held on November 5 and 6

September 3 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bowls will be one of the sports played at the Masters Games

Gloucester Sports Committee will host the inaugural Gloucester Masters Games which will be held on Saturday and Sunday, November 5 and 6.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.