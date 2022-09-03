Gloucester Sports Committee will host the inaugural Gloucester Masters Games which will be held on Saturday and Sunday, November 5 and 6.
The proposal to host a Masters Games was put forward to the Gloucester Sports Committee in 2021 with a number of member clubs very keen to be involved.
Advertisement
Five local sporting clubs will now take part in the weekend activities, those being soccer (football), hockey, netball, croquet and lawn bowls.
Each club will be responsible for organising and promoting its own event, with assistance from the Sports Committee which will provide the prize money to each of the participating clubs for their winners and runners-up.
Gloucester Business Chamber is very supportive of the event and looks forward to involving the main street businesses in the weekend's activities.
An opening ceremony will be held on Saturday, November 5 at 9am at No.1 Oval.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.