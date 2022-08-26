The amazing environment, biodiversity and threatened species that call the Gloucester region home will be the focus this September as part of the Gloucester Wild Festival.
The festival celebrates the passionate conservationists, researchers, volunteers and experts in the Gloucester community and their work to protect the biodiversity of the area. Events including twilight tours, koala workshops, habitat planting for koalas and grey-crowned babblers, a Frog ID workshop, bushwalking and more.
September is National Biodiversity Month, a time for government agencies and community organisations to work with the community to help protect these species for the future.
"The festival will be full of fun events, to allow the community to learn more about the local environment and get their hands dirty participating," Mathew Bell, MidCoast Council's senior ecologist, said. "They will be able to hear from scientific experts working in the region, plant trees for habitat and undertake field investigations to look for threatened species."
Candice Skelton, NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) project officer, said the preparation for the festival has shown how important the local environment is to the Gloucester community.
The program includes:
The events will be popular and will fill up quick so visit, www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/Environment/Environmental-Projects/Gloucester-Wild-Threatened-Species-Festival to find out more and book your place.
The festival is being hosted to coincide with National Biodiversity Month and National Threatened Species Day. National Threatened Species Day falls on September 7 to commemorate the death of the last Tasmanian tiger.
Gloucester Wild is a festival to reconnect with nature and learn how it can be protected for future generations.
Festival participants can enter the festival prize pool, worth up to $1500, including an overnight stay and wildlife tour worth around $800 at Aussie Ark's sanctuary in the Barrington Tops. Attendees will receive one entry for each event they attend.
Australia is home to more than 500,000 animal and plant species, many of which are found nowhere else in the world. In NSW there are close to 1000 species at risk of extinction, 116 of which are located in the Gloucester region.
The Gloucester Wild project is a joint initiative between the MidCoast Council and NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service, in collaboration with Aus Eco Solutions, Aussie Ark, Australian Museum, Birdlife Australia, Gloucester Business Chamber, Gloucester Environment Group, Hunter Local Land Services, Manning River Turtle Group and Mid Coast 2 Tops Landcare.
