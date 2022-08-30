For Samantha Green, gymnastics means connection.
After spending more than a year travelling back and forth for work in 2020, the 42-year-old realised Gloucester Gymnastics Club had a special place in her life.
Advertisement
As the club celebrates its 30th anniversary, Ms Green has reflected on her family's experience at the club and what led her to become its president.
"While I was travelling back and forth, I managed to negotiate leaving work early to take my daughter to gymnastics and it kept me feeling connected to Gloucester," she said. After switching jobs and moving back to town, Ms Green took up an invitation to become the club's president.
"The number one thing I've learned, is I need to be a mix of very alert and interested in safety but relaxed enough to let everyone do what they do really well," she said.
Although the club only runs on Wednesday afternoons, its positive effect on participants and families is immense, she said.
While the club was officially registered on August 31, 1992, it first began with a coach who had trained as a gymnast in Sydney and wanted to teach gymnastics to locals.
Lynne Pull, who became the club's first president, saw an advertisement in the Gloucester Advocate and signed up her three daughters for classes.
When the young coach ran into difficulties with the classes' venue, Mrs Pull and a host of other parents offered to provide support.
"I admired coach Kylie for taking initiative, but we wanted her to have the backing of a club," she said.
Gloucester Gymnastics Club now has 45 members.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.