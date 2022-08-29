There's a feeling in the air around Gloucester come the second Sunday in September each year - and that feeling is pain.
Pain from cycling 24 kilometres through mountain terrain that rises like Reserve Bank interest rate reviews.
The pain of kayaking 11 kilometres through the coronary-inducing coldness of the Barrington River.
And if should it all seem like a dream when you wake tomorrow, fear not, for the blisters on your feet from the 10 kilometre run will have you hobbling for the next week to remind you of it all.
That's right, it's time for the annual Gloucester Mountain Man Tri Challenge.
And if you're one of those hearty types who easily shrugs off the worst of life's adversities with a nonchalant swipe across the screen of your mobile device; remember, there's still time to register for the September 11 event.
Following two years of cancellations, the Tri Challenge finally makes its much anticipated return in 2022.
As is the case with many sporting and cultural events throughout the country that have suffered a similar fate, people are getting excited about its imminent return.
Someone in particular that is excited to see it back is president and race director, Sam De Witt, who is looking forward to seeing a tangible result for all the effort that goes into staging the event.
"We've been waiting two years to run the 30th challenge, so it's great to finally see it going ahead. We're looking forward to another great event," Sam said.
"We start planning usually around March. At this point leading up to it we have a meeting pretty much every week, just to make sure everything's going alright. But it does take a lot of planning. We're very lucky we've got some very supportive property owners whose land we utilise each year. They're always very helpful."
The Mountain Man Tri Challenge differs from conventional triathlons in both distances and disciplines, such as substituting the kayak course in place of the usual swim leg.
But it is the terrain of the surrounding Gloucester environment that is as much a factor as any particular stage of the event.
To complete the course competitors race over 4WD roads, creek beds, cattle tracks, rainforest, country roads and open country. It is, after all, more than a race - it is a challenge.
Amongst those brave or possibly foolhardy enough to meet that challenge are a group of students from Gloucester High School. Under the tutelage of teacher and regular Tri Challenge competitor, Rob Seale, they have been training for the event and are excited about the challenge, although there is contention as to which leg of the course is the most challenging.
"I think it's the bike leg because those hills are pretty steep," Rob said.
"There's a legend where there was one hill that the winner managed to ride all the way up but most years, everybody gets off and has to walk the last bit of this particular hill. The kayak leg is sometimes the easiest, but during the drought year it was horrendous. Then the run - by the time you get to that it's pretty hot so you've got the heat to contend with."
It should be noted that all the students have entered willingly and their participation is in no way a form of corporal punishment.
The tri challenge has major support from the local community, with SES, Rural Fire Brigades, all service clubs, high school students and many others who assist with the smooth running and marshalling on the day. Normally there are more than 250 volunteers who give a whole day, and sometimes a whole weekend of their time to assist.
Anyone interested in competing can obtain details from the website: https://gloucestertrichallenge.com/
Email: gloucestertri@gmail.com, or by calling Gai Falla on 02 6558 8315
