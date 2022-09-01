Gloucester Advocate
Touring gardens in Stroud

By Gloucester Garden Club
September 1 2022 - 2:00am
Some of the fun items in Faye Kents garden. Photo supplied

Gloucester Garden Club members had a lovely day out last Wednesday when we visited the gardens of Faye Kent and Gloria Noble in Stroud.

