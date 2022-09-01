Touring gardens in Stroud

Faye has lived at her present location for six years and in that time has established an interesting, quirky, amusing and fascinating garden of memorabilia and hardy plants. The garden is divided up into several "rooms" so there was something different to see at every turn. There was the Aussie garden, fairy garden, succulent garden, fern house, hen house, dog kennel, with old gates, bird cages and farm implements adding interest to the garden. It was a fun place which brought many a smile. After a couple of previous attempts to visit but cancelled due to wet conditions, we were pleased to be able to finally thank Faye for a most enjoyable morning.