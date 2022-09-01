Touring gardens in Stroud

Gloucester Garden Club members had a lovely day out last Wednesday when we visited the gardens of Faye Kent and Gloria Noble in Stroud.
Faye has lived at her present location for six years and in that time has established an interesting, quirky, amusing and fascinating garden of memorabilia and hardy plants. The garden is divided up into several "rooms" so there was something different to see at every turn. There was the Aussie garden, fairy garden, succulent garden, fern house, hen house, dog kennel, with old gates, bird cages and farm implements adding interest to the garden. It was a fun place which brought many a smile. After a couple of previous attempts to visit but cancelled due to wet conditions, we were pleased to be able to finally thank Faye for a most enjoyable morning.
Advertisement
We then went to Gloria Noble's garden right up on Listening Hill past the cemetery, looking down on the valley and village of Stroud. Here on the hillside after 20 years' work is a terraced acreage garden, with manicured lawns and hedges, local rock retaining walls, a summer house and a tea house, a dove cote and many lovely plants including a Eupatorium or Purple Mist flower, clumps of paintbrush lilly, bromeliads, orchids, clivia, arum lilly, bauhinia and yellow native hibiscus trees, hanging baskets, a little bridge crossing a creek bed and pink flowering blossom trees. Once again, it was a delight to visit this garden and we thanked Gloria for hosting the second part of our meeting at her hilltop home.
It was a good day for Robert Sparke when the membership draw was finally won by a member in attendance and Robert went home with $140. David Pierce won the lucky door prize and there were several happy raffle prize winners of mainly native plants.
Next month's meeting on Wednesday, September 28 will be at the community garden adjacent to the swimming pool and croquet courts in Gloucester Park. We will be planting the first of 120 koala food trees behind the swimming pool on council land with the trees supplied by the council for the "Treebilee", a celebration of the Queen's Jubilee, with one tree to be planted for each of the garden club's 120 members. A working bee by club members will be held at a date to be advised to plant the remaining 110 trees.
Morning tea "bring a plate" will resume at the next meeting after a long break due to COVID. Please also bring a chair, a mug and a hat. There will be the usual trading table, raffles and competitions.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.