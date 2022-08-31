Gloucester Advocate

Gloucester Magpies tackle Stroud Clarence Town in the Rugby League Northern Conference on Saturday

August 31 2022 - 8:00am
Jack Wamsley is a valuable member of the Gloucester squad.

GLOUCESTER Magpies will tackle Stroud Clarence Town in the final of the Newcastle and Hunter Rugby League Northern Conference on Saturday at Raymond Terrace.

