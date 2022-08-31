GLOUCESTER Magpies will tackle Stroud Clarence Town in the final of the Newcastle and Hunter Rugby League Northern Conference on Saturday at Raymond Terrace.
The game will kickoff at 1.15pm.
Winner of the local derby will tackle Dungog in the grand final.
The bus will leave the Avon Valley Inn car park at 10.30. There'll be a full day's football at Raymond Terrace, starting with league tag games at 9.30. Men's A and B-grade games will conclude the program, both kicking off at 3.05.
Dungog moved through to the grand final with a hard fought 18-14 win over Stroud.
Stroud had finished the season as minor premiers, but were only two points clear of Dungog.
Meanwhile special mention to Gloucester's Jack Wamsley, who didn't get a jersey in Gloucester's win over Morpeth in the elimination semi-final.
He is a valuable member of the team.
-SUMMY
