Gloucester to have tier I team in the Manning cricket competition

September 2 2022 - 8:00am
Harry Clark batting for Gloucester in last season's Manning tier I cricket competition. The new season will start on Saturday, October 8.

MANNING Cricket will return to an October start for the 2022/23 season.

