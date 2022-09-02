MANNING Cricket will return to an October start for the 2022/23 season.
Saturday, October 8 will be the first day's play. This is in contrast to 2021/22 when the start was delayed due to the State government Public Health Order regarding unvaccinated players. The season didn't get underway until early December and then there were delays caused by wet weather.
Some sides didn't play a game until January.
Manning Cricket president Stephen Campbell said it is planned to begin semi-finals on March 4, with teams coming back after the Christmas break on January 14.
Clubs have until September 14 to nominate teams.
"At this stage we're looking at having around the same number as last season,'' Mr Campbell said.
He expects there'll be five or six sides in tier I, the same as 2021/22. He confirmed that Gloucester will again have a tier I team.
