Wingham Music Festival featuring The Black Sorrows, Darryl Braithwaite and The Waifs in October 2022

August 30 2022 - 2:00am
Darryl Braithwaite is headlining the Wingham Music Festival on Saturday night. Picture supplied

Accommodation in Wingham has already sold out ahead of the weekend of the Wingham Music Festival, October 14-16.

