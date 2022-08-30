Accommodation in Wingham has already sold out ahead of the weekend of the Wingham Music Festival, October 14-16.
Organisers are thrilled with the strong ticket sales, and shuttles from neighbouring towns have now been set in place for daily transfers to and from Wingham.
Confirmed artists include The Black Sorrows, Darryl Braithwaite and The Waifs headlining Friday, Saturday and Sunday night respectively. Other artists to appear include Bill Chambers, The Wolfe Brothers, Dom Turner, Imogen Clarke, 19-Twenty, Hurricane Fall, Blues Arcadia and so many more.
"After a two year break, we can see that people are eagerly awaiting the return of festival entertainment, and we are so excited to be returning to Central Park where it all began in 2007," said festival coordinator, Donna Ballard.
Festival attendees are travelling from Brisbane, Newcastle, and Central Coast, with strong local support from Forster and Port Macquarie.
"It's wonderful to see familiar names on the ticket sales lists and also see new postcodes coming into the mix as the festival attracts visitors from further afar," Donna said..
With more than 30 acts featuring more than 100 musicians over three brilliant days of music, free workshops, circus performances and pop up acts from the local creatives, organisers say there is simply none of the festival program that you want to miss.
"This year Circartus students of various ages will delight audiences with a variety of roving acts," artistic director Jill Watkins said.
"Scattered throughout the festival, we will have pop up moments in between the main bands on centre stage, and span performances across the festival site for the entire weekend."
Donna said to book early if you are considering attending.
"Three day tickets are the most popular and with the overwhelming response this year we may need to consider capping sales before the festival weekend."
