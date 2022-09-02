The wait is over for fans of reality TV or those just interested in seeing Wingham featured on national television as Farmer Wants a Wife airs on Sunday night, September 4.
Farmer Ben of Wingham is one of six farmers picked for this season who hopes to find love through the Channel 7 program.
Ben is a 27-year-old dairy farmer from Wingham and dad to a three-year-old little girl. The pair come as a package for anyone looking to snag Farmer Ben.
He's a sporty fella - he's known for playing cricket locally, he's an AFL fan, and he enjoys fishing, camping, bike riding, hiking and going on the jet ski with his daughter.
He says he is looking for a partner who's best qualities are honesty, sincerity and lots of laughter. And naturally, he's looking for someone who loves kids.
"A person that is supportive and kind, but not afraid to take charge and speak up," he says.
He was born in Bega NSW, started school in Tongala, Victoria, then went to high school in Mount Gambier South Australia, before completing year 11 and 12 at boarding school in Adelaide.
Farmer Wants a Wife airs on Channel 7 on Sunday, September 4 at 7pm.
