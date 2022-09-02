Gloucester Advocate
What's on

Farmer Ben from Wingham on Farmer Wants a Wife 2022

September 2 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Farmer Ben from Wingham is one of six farmers on this year's season of Farmer Wants A Wife. Picture Seven Network

The wait is over for fans of reality TV or those just interested in seeing Wingham featured on national television as Farmer Wants a Wife airs on Sunday night, September 4.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.