6 ways to maintain veneers: Review by Dr Minoo Ghamari from Gorgeous Smiles Dentistry, Melbourne

Veneers can last for many years, but there are some things that you should avoid if you want them to stay looking their best. Picture Shutterstock

This article is in partnership with Gorgeous Smiles.



If you are one of the many people who have porcelain veneers, then you know how important it is to maintain them properly. With adequate care, veneers can last for many years, but there are some things that you should avoid if you want them to stay looking their best.



We've teamed up with Dr Minoo Ghamari from Gorgeous Smiles, a dentist in Melbourne, to give you a review of six ways to maintain your porcelain veneers. So to keep your veneers looking gorgeous, follow these simple tips:

1. Avoid using your teeth as tools

You might not realise it, but using your teeth as tools can damage your veneers, or even natural teeth. For example, if you use your teeth to open a jar, you could chip or crack your veneers. So be sure to use a proper tool whenever possible. Also, avoid biting your nails or chewing on ice, as this can also damage your veneers.

2. Brush and floss regularly

Like your natural teeth, porcelain veneers must be brushed and flossed regularly. Ensure you use a soft-bristled toothbrush and non-abrasive toothpaste to avoid damaging your veneers. You should also floss at least once daily to remove plaque and food particles between your teeth.

3. Practice good oral hygiene

In addition to brushing and flossing, you should also visit your dentist regularly for professional cleanings. Your dentist can clean away any plaque or tartar that has accumulated on your teeth or gums, and they can also check for any signs of tooth decay.

4. Be careful with staining foods and drinks

Porcelain veneers are stain-resistant, but they are not immune to staining. So be careful with foods and drinks that can stain your teeth, such as coffee, tea, and red wine. If you do consume these items, be sure to rinse your teeth afterward. Also, avoid foods that are high in acidity, as this can erode your veneers over time.

5. Use a mouthguard if you play sports

Many athletes use mouthguards to protect their teeth, especially if they have porcelain veneers. If you play any contact sports, wear a mouthguard to protect your teeth from being chipped or cracked. You might also consider wearing a mouthguard if you grind your teeth at night.

6. Gradually quit smoking

Smoking is bad for your health and can stain your teeth. If you have porcelain veneers, quitting smoking is even more important. Cigarette nicotine can stain your veneers and make them yellow over time. If you smoke, try to quit smoking to avoid staining your veneers gradually.

The importance of proper veneer care

Porcelain veneers are a great way to improve the look of your smile. But, like anything, they require proper care and maintenance. Even though veneers are stain-resistant and durable, they can still be damaged if you're not careful. However, your smile is the first thing people notice about you, so taking care of your teeth is important.

Additionally, no one wants to spend money on veneers only to have them damaged a few years later. By following these simple tips, you can help extend the life of your veneers and keep them looking their best.

How your dentist can help

If you have any questions about how to care for your porcelain veneers, be sure to ask your dentist. A professional cleaning every six months is suggested to keep your veneers looking their best. Your dentist can also help you choose the right toothbrush and toothpaste for your veneers. So if you're looking for ways to keep your veneers looking gorgeous, follow these simple tips from Dr Minoo Ghamari. It will help you enjoy your beautiful smile for many years to come.

Do you have any questions about porcelain veneers? Leave a comment below and let us know. We'd love to hear from you!

Disclaimer: every treatment has risks. The treatment mentioned above might not be appropriate for your oral environment. You need a full consultation with an Australian qualified dental professional before it is confirmed if you are a good candidate for any treatments.