Mavis Parker was born Mavis Morley in Newtown, Sydney 1917.
She was the eldest child with seven siblings, and like many during those difficult days she left school after 6th grade and helped at home before working to assist the family.
Advertisement
Mavis married at 16 years old with the war years making life still a challenge. Mavis had three young children from that marriage, which ended in divorce.
Mavis remarried 1946 and had a fourth child from that marriage.
Her second marriage was a happy one and celebrated for 54 years.
Mavis lived at Woy Woy before moving up to Gloucester and resided at Kimbarra Lodge Hostel from June, 2011. These were very happy years for her and her family.
Anglican Care at Mirrabooka Place opened in October 2020 and Mavis transferred there at that time.
Her three daughters are amazed at her resilience and stamina and are very thankful for the nursing and care she receives from the very kind and thoughtful staff there.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.