Gloucester veterans remember Afghanistan

Commemorative services are consistent with the way Australians have traditionally recognised the sacrifice of our veterans and their families during times of conflict.
The Gloucester Sub-branch of RSL NSW will be holding a commemorative service for the War on Terror in recognition of the 29,000 Army, Navy and Airforce personnel that served, the 41 that lost their lives and 161 that were wounded in this conflict.
Serving and ex-serving ADF personnel and Gloucester residents are cordially invited to attend the memorial service to be held at the Gloucester clock tower at 11am on September 11.
Lest We Forget.
