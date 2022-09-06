GLOUCESTER bowed out of the Newcastle and Hunter Rugby League Northern Conference when beaten 26-12 by neighbours Stroud Clarence Town in the final played at a wet and windy Lakeside Sporting Complex.
A slow start proved to be Gloucester's downfall, with Stroud running in 16 points in the opening 17 minutes, despite the Magpies having the wind at their back.
Stroud Clarence Town will now meet Dungog in the grand final this weekend.
The Magpies went into the encounter without centre Johny Cornelius, who had a foot injury while Corbin Predebon started off the bench due to a calf problem. This caused a reshuffle of the backline with coach Alladice moving evergreen Scott Wratten to fullback while Todd Ritter came from the bench to the centres.
The wind was howling across the field and was an advantage to Gloucester in the first half. It was a start to forget for the Magpies with Stroud first to score after four minutes. The next 10 minutes was all the opposition and after 17 minutes the Raiders were ahead 16-0. Gloucester finally got some ball and got their defence sorted. The next 15 minute was more like a final, with both sides going at it.
Gloucester's forwards led by Andrew Middlebrook were starting to gain the upper hand late in the first half and just on the stroke of halftime after some good draw and passing, Jonah Mason found himself over in the corner for our first try of the day. With the wind blowing, goal kicking was never going to be easy and Darcy Alladice missed the conversion so it was 16-4 at halftime.
The Magpies started the second half as they finished the first. The forwards made yards and although conditions didn't suit open footy, the halves were getting some good ball to the backs.
This resulted in Todd Ritter getting over for the first try of the second half. With the kick just wide Gloucester closed the gap. 16-8. The next 10 minutes was a pretty even contest with Stroud making some inroads, only for the Magpies to keep them out with some great goal line defence. Clancy Johnson was next to score for the Magpies. Once again out wide so the conversion was astray and it was 16-12.
The next seven minutes was the turning point for Gloucester. After another little passing movement, Gloucester caught the Stroud side short and it looked like Clancy Johnson had crossed in the corner, but he put his little toe on the touchline. Then when Gloucester got the ball back another short side movement had us in the clear, only for the final pass to go astray.
With 10 minutes remaining it was still open and but a converted try to Stroud proved to be crucial and with seven minutes remaining they led 22-12.
Gloucester never gave up and nearly pulled one back only for the final pass to go astray. Right on the hooter the Raiders scored in the corner to make it 26-12. Some disappointed lads but the players can be proud of their efforts.
As local legend Toby Wilson once said, a successful season isn't coming first or second, a successful season is having a side on the paddock.
