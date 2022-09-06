Gloucester Advocate

Gloucester Magpies defeated by Stroud Clarence Town in rugby league final

By Summy
September 6 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hudson Tull takes the ball up for the Magpies in the clash against Stroud.

GLOUCESTER bowed out of the Newcastle and Hunter Rugby League Northern Conference when beaten 26-12 by neighbours Stroud Clarence Town in the final played at a wet and windy Lakeside Sporting Complex.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.