The wind was howling across the field and was an advantage to Gloucester in the first half. It was a start to forget for the Magpies with Stroud first to score after four minutes. The next 10 minutes was all the opposition and after 17 minutes the Raiders were ahead 16-0. Gloucester finally got some ball and got their defence sorted. The next 15 minute was more like a final, with both sides going at it.

