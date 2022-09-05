Thanks to those who supported our Bric a Brac sale, it was very much appreciated and we will have another one before Christmas.
Funds from these days go towards local projects or to CWA of NSW.
At our last meeting donations were made to all local schools including a donation to the Gloucester High School Breakfast Club. Donations was also made to Westpac Helicopter, CWA State Office and CWA State Disaster Funds which are using for floods and fire throughout the State.
Thanks to Debbie for arranging a visit to Maslen's Dairy Farm, all enjoyed the visit, and thanks to Chris, Sally and Elaine for explaining how it all operates.
Congratulations to Rhonda for first place with her almond bread and ginger sponge and Denise Hawdon first with her date and walnut roll.
This month we are asked to bake a sultana cake and seeded biscuits.
Please watch for our next street stall on Saturday, October 1 and our Christmas goodies stall on December 10.
Next meeting will be held at the CWA rooms on Thursday, September 8. All welcome.
