Gloucester Advocate

Gloucester CWA Evening Branch 2022 news

Updated September 5 2022 - 2:41am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CWA Evening Branch president Rhonda Merchant donating a cheque for $1000 to Westpac Helicopter members Lorraine Groves and Kim Arney, and CWA member Barbara Reichert. Picture supplied

Thanks to those who supported our Bric a Brac sale, it was very much appreciated and we will have another one before Christmas.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.