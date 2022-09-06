GLOUCESTER Tri Challenge organisers are keeping a nervous watch on the weather this week leading into Sunday's event.
Heavy rain last weekend and with more forecast during this week has put a cloud over the event.
"We're just not sure what's going to happen yet,'' organising committee secretary Wendy Hughes said.
"But of course, the safety of our competitors and volunteers is our main concern.''
At the time of going to press the river levels were still right for the 11km kayak paddle.
However, Wendy said there are also concerns about the course for the 24km bike ride.
This takes cyclists through private property and Wendy said the organisers have to be mindful of not causing damage.
"We've already had the alter the course slightly because some areas were too wet,'' she said.
"And again, we also have to be mindful for the safety of the competitors and volunteers.
"If the river is out then we can still hold the event as a bike and run - providing we don't have any problems with the bike course,'' she said.
The race will conclude with a 10km run.
"At the moment we're just hoping to have some luck with the weather.''
This will be the first challenge held since 2019 due to the pandemic.
It will also be the 30th anniversary of the race that was formerly known as the Mountain Man Triathlon.
"This is the third year it's been our 30th,'' Wendy noted.
Organisers expect between 150 to 200 starters for the race. Ironically, the 2019 challenge was conducted when the area was in drought and the kayak paddlers were forced to carry their craft for some parts of the course due to the low water levels.
Competitors will start to arrive at the Gloucester Recreation Centre from 6am on Sunday, with the individual race getting underway at 8am. The tandem/relay teams will start from 8.30.
First competitor is expected to cross the finish line around 11am.
The event carries more than $10,000 in prizes.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
