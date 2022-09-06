ORGANISERS have been forced to cancel the Gloucester Tri Challenge set to be held on Sunday, September 11.
"Due to impending increase in river heights with rain falling in our catchment, we have cancelled the event,'' challenge committee secretary Wendy Hughes said.
Advertisement
This would have been the 30th anniversary of the event that was formerly known as the Mountain Man Triathlon. It would also have been the first time the triathlon had been conducted since 2019 due to pandemic restrictions.
Between 150 and 200 competitors were expected to take part. A 11km kayak paddle in the Barrington River is one of the legs of the event.
Earlier this week Mrs Hughes told the Gloucester Advocate there were concerns about the river heights and that the safety of volunteers and competitors was paramount.
Rain had also impacted on sections of the course for the run and cycle legs.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.