Gloucester grandstand construction kicks off

Construction work on Gloucester Grandstand will begin in mid-September.
Site preparations were undertaken by MidCoast Council's contractor over the past several weeks, paving the way for construction work to start.
Stadium car park users should expect some construction traffic.
Council is working with the rugby league team to minimise impacts on the season.
"Between the pandemic, bad weather and supply constraints, this project has experienced quite a few delays," said executive manager of community spaces, Dan Aldridge.
"We are delighted to see construction on the grandstand starting this month."
The retrofit will provide seating for 484 people, new steps, handrails and an accessible seating area.
Funding for the project came from a $655,500 grant in round two of the NSW government's Stronger Country Communities Program.
To keep updated visit www.haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/gloucester-grandstand-upgrade.
