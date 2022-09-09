On the four occasions I was sworn into the Ministry and in the Australian Parliament, I was very proud to take the oath in declaring my allegiance to the Queen having observed someone who had set such a shining example of service to our nation. On the last occasion I was sworn in as a Minister during COVID, I took that same Oath remotely from Wauchope and ensured that with my wife Charlotte by my side, I made sure our Queen was also with us for the event with her portrait in view.