A park bench and a gold rose in Gloucester's Pioneer Park mark the 100th anniversary of the Country Women's Association.
Both were unveiled by Gloucester's two CWA branches.
At 93 years, Gloucester's original CWA is one of the oldest in Australia. Gloucester Evening branch, known as CWA "Young Set" when it was formed 50 years ago, was started by young working women in Gloucester so they could meet in the evening while their husbands looked after the children.
Three members of that '"young set", Judy Hopkins, Christine Bolton and Dorothy Kirk, have been CWA members for more than 60 years.
The two clubs marked the centenary with a ceremony and morning tea, followed by the unveilings in Pioneer Park.
The day started on a sombre note, marking a minute's silence in memory of Queen Elizabeth II who died in the early hours of Friday, September 9 (AEST).
President of the Mid North Coast Group, and Gloucester Evening club president, Rhonda Merchant welcomed CWA members from home and away, supporters from the Gloucester community and representatives from MidCoast Council including mayor Claire Pontin, Gloucester's overseer of gardens Ian Jackson and council's manager of open spaces and recreation Liam Bulley.
Rhonda said her first association with the CWA was when she took her first child to the clinic sister, the baby health clinic being instigated by CWA.
She went on to outline what CWA advocacy had achieved, including outside white lines on roads, reflectors on trains, seatbelts in cars in 1966, then crash hats on bikes and leading to "lite beer". Before 1984 driver's licences only had signatures, the CWA lobbying to have photographs included. Then there were schools crossings, followed by flashing lights at schools, and then flashing lights on school buses.
I have nothing but respect for the women who came before us.- Mid North Coast group CWA president Rhonda Merchant
Ironically, back in 1936 the CWA made a request for equal pay for women.
Apart from baby health clinics, the CWA was responsible for the establishment of Meals on Wheels in Gloucester.
"I have nothing but respect for the women who came before us," Rhonda said.
When planning the centenary celebrations, the planets aligned, sort of, for the Gloucester CWA branches.
Rhonda explained that a red rose was chosen to mark the CWA's 75th anniversary and that same rose was meant to mark the centenary, but stocks of the rose sold out - "And we were a bit late ordering it."
So, Gloucester members chose a gold rose to mark the "golden anniversary."
MidCoast Council's overseer of gardens at Gloucester, Ian Jackson was given the challenge of coming up with an appropriate bench seat in the CWA colours of blue and gold, preferably. He suggested the end of old Gloucester Shire seats, once located in the main street and featuring the Bucketts (Buccan Buccan), which were in storage.
They have been painted blue, and the bench seating is lacquered timber, while the nearby gardens have been planted with blue and gold flowers. Ian was warmly welcomed at the Gloucester ceremony and was praised by his community for the work he and his team do around the town.
At the Gloucester CWA rooms, shared by both branches, a picture of Queen Elizabeth II takes pride of place, above the CWA pledge "Honour to God, Loyalty to the Throne, Service to the Country, Through Country Women, For Country Women, By Country Women." It has been the CWA's pledge since 1922.
