Gloucester Advocate
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

CWA 100th celebrated at Gloucester

Toni Bell
By Toni Bell
Updated September 13 2022 - 1:33am, first published September 12 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gloucester CWA Branch (seated) Judy Hopkins, Christine Bolton and Margery Phair, (back) secretary Sandy Tebbet and president Anne Williamson. Picture Toni Bell

A park bench and a gold rose in Gloucester's Pioneer Park mark the 100th anniversary of the Country Women's Association.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Toni Bell

Toni Bell

Editor

Manning Great Lakes editor covering mastheads Manning River Times, Great Lakes Advocate, Gloucester Advocate, Wingham Chronicle and the Manning Great Lakes Extra. A journalist for 40 plus years.

Local News

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.