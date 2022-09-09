Gloucester Advocate
The Rt Hon Ian Sinclair AC reflects on meeting Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

Julia Driscoll
By Julia Driscoll
Updated September 9 2022 - 7:05am, first published 7:01am
Remembering Queen Elizabeth II

The Rt Hon Ian Sinclair AC, who has been living on Dumresque Island near Taree for the past 20 years, is reflecting deeply this day, September 9, 2022 as he woke up to hear Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II had died, and remembering his personal encounters having met her a number of times.

