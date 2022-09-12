Gloucester Advocate
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Gloucester Public School NAIDOC celebrations

Updated September 12 2022 - 6:33am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gloucester Public School students learned about artifacts, weaponry and bush survival. Photo supplied

Gloucester Public School students experienced the ultimate Aboriginal education and entertainment experience with a group from Koomurri Aboriginal Incursions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.