Gloucester Public School students experienced the ultimate Aboriginal education and entertainment experience with a group from Koomurri Aboriginal Incursions.
The group performed at the school's NAIDOC Day celebrations.
The day included a very interactive program designed by Koomurri to maximise the learning opportunities for both students and teachers. It was a most enjoyable day for all which included a hot dog meal deal provided by the school.
The day consisted of:
The day finished with a farewell concert with student and teacher participation.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.