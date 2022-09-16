CAPTION:
More than 100 family and friends gathered to support four young ladies as they made their debut into the Gloucester community at St Paul's Anglican Church Debutante Ball on Saturday, September 3 at the Club Gloucester Auditorium
The debutantes were introduced to local identity, Mr Brian Beesley and his wife, Heather. Mr Beesley spoke of his experiences in learning to dance and his enjoyment of old time dancing in the various places he has lived as he congratulated the debutantes and their partners and complimented them on their achievements.
The debutantes were assisted by flower girls Hayley Young, Isla Denyer and Samantha Fraser. The flower girls all looked gorgeous in their white dresses with blue sashes.
Katrina Channon wore a satin V-neck dress featuring cross over front, lace inserts and angled waistline with a full skirt. The back featured a diamond shaped cut out clasped at the neck.
Katrina was partnered by Logan Andrews
Toreen Denyer looked very sweet in her dress of fine satin with dropped puff sleeves, shoulder straps, patterned waistline and a soft blended skirt.
Toreen was partnered by Jack Bignell
Simone Erasmus chose an elegant white satin ball gown with a low cut back and a full A-line skirt.
Simone was partnered by Nicholas Maslen
Darcey Fry wore a white satin and chiffon dress with an embroidered and beaded bodice with gathering around the waist and an A-line skirt.
Darcey was by Harrison Edwards
The partners looked very handsome in their black suits with black bow ties.
Matron of honour, Mrs Anne Maggs, chose a long steel blue full length dress.
The debutantes and their partners set the scene for the rest of the evening by dancing the Swing Waltz to the enjoyable music of Country Dance Revival.
The presentation of the debutantes was guided by MC, Mr Rod Maggs. A delicious supper was provided by the Friends of St. Paul's catering group and family and friends of the debutantes, partners and flower girls set up and beautifully decorated the auditorium for the occasion.
Photograph courtesy of NigeMc Photography, more photographs are published on the photographer's Facebook page.
