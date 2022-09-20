For anyone in the Gloucester area looking for a new challenge that serves the local community, provides new skills and camaraderie, while also paying a monthly retainer, Gloucester Fire and Rescue just might be the solution.
With on-call firefighters urgently needed in Gloucester, the King Street station will be holding information sessions on Tuesday, September 27 at 6pm, and again on Saturday, October 1 at 11am, where anyone interested can meet with staff, check out the equipment and get a taste of what it's like to be one of the community's first responders.
Michael Fenning is a 15 year veteran of the NSW Fire and Rescue, the last seven of which based at the Gloucester station where he is the deputy captain. Michael says the events are a great way of passing on information to those curious about joining, while answering questions face to face.
"We are looking for both men and women of various ages who have great daytime availability, are able to commit to the organisation long term and be a team player," Michael said.
It's an ever changing and evolving job. Joining up is something you won't regret. You learn fantastic skills and make long term friendships- Gloucester Fire and Rescue deputy captain Michael Fenning
"They must be able to pass a medical, drug and alcohol test, a fitness test and submit to a criminal history check. For those who pass we offer paid training, monthly paid retainer and hourly rate for call outs."
Fire and Rescue NSW employs around 3300 highly-trained, professional, on-call firefighters throughout NSW to respond to emergencies and share a commitment to helping their local community.
On-call firefighters provide a high standard of response to fire and emergency situations and are trained in the use of specialised vehicles and equipment to prevent and reduce the risk of fire and potential loss of life and property.
They also work closely with the local community to increase fire safety awareness and promote fire prevention.
At present Gloucester Fire and Rescue has 10 staff but are looking for more, at least another four or five, according to Michael Fenning, who offers valuable insights on what makes the job so rewarding.
"It's an ever changing and evolving job. Joining up is something you won't regret. You learn fantastic skills and make long term friendships," Michael said.
Anyone seeking more information on becoming an on-call firefighter or wishing to apply, can visit fire.nsw.gov.au/on-call or call 02 5547 8900.
