Local author Joel Wakely is the guest at Harrington Library on Wednesday, September 21, when he will talk about his latest book, 'Racing Humpy Holdens'.
Joel's talk at 10am will be followed by a car club expo and barbecue lunch by Harrington Lions Club from 11am.
Joel Wakely has been surrounded by cars almost his entire life; working on them and owning several very rare models.
He will introduce the 48-215, known as the 'Humpy'. This modest car, designed for a particular time and place, exceeded the boundaries of its expectations.
Joel tells the tale of how the Humpy became a much-loved road car, a competitive racing car, and ultimately a significant model Holden that helped define Australian car culture and history.
His story follows a bunch of mates who built a racing car on a shoestring budget. Through sheer hard work and skill, they reached the pinnacle of their sport.
The author talk and car expo is a free event, hosted by MidCoast Libraries.
Bookings essential, to reserve your place visit www.midcoastlibraries.com.au/events
