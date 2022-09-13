Census data about the Mid Coast region will be made available at free information sessions in Forster, Taree and Gloucester later this month.
Census data provides an important pool of information about the community.
Demographic data is useful for students, community organisations, local businesses and government to assist with strategic, business and marketing planning, study assignments, and grant applications.
Everyone is welcome to attend the free sessions which will provide a deeper understanding of the community.
During each session senior demographer, Glenn Capuano will reveal what the new Census data reveals about the Mid-Coast area.
He will show how to navigate the portal to extract the information you need.
Two sessions will be held in Taree at council chambers, Yalawanyi Ganya on Monday, September 19 at 9.30-11.30am and from 1-3pm.
A session in Gloucester will be held at the MidCoast Council office on Tuesday, September 20 from 9.30-11.30am, while the Forster session will be held at Cape Hawke Surf Club from 1.30-3.30pm.
For members of the community who cannot attend a recording will be available on the council website soon after.
