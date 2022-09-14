Gloucester Advocate

Gloucester VIEW Club supporting children's education on Anti-Poverty Week 2022

September 14 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture Shutterstock

Members of Gloucester VIEW (Voice, Interests, Education of Women) Club are calling on the community to give generously during Anti-Poverty Week (October 16-22) and sponsor a child through the nation's leading children's education charity, The Smith Family.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.