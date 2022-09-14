Barrington Hall at capacity for koala habitat workshop

Barrington Hall was at capacity on Saturday, September 3 for the Koala Habitat Workshop.
The morning presentations and QandA were organised by Gloucester Environment Group (GEG) to stress the need for habitat protection and regeneration.
Barrington was chosen as the venue due to its listing as a koala hub in the Mid Coast area.
The sessions were open to all residents but a particular focus was on local property owners. The successful GEG KoalaWays project highlighted the need for landowners to gain more information on koalas and their desired choices for food and habitat.
To date approximately 1000 and understory have been planted on nine properties in the local district for KoalaWays.
The aims of the morning were for participants to learn valuable information about koalas from expert speakers; to hear from local land owners who have planted koala habitat on their property and to discover how you can conserve and replenish koala habitat on your own land.
The speakers represented both government and local organisations. Mat Bell, senior ecologist MidCoast Council, commenced with a detailed and interesting presentation drawn from his extensive knowledge of koalas and their distribution in the local area.
Reegan Walker, recently appointed senior project officer for the Mid Coast and Hunter statewide Koala Strategy for the NSW government, outlined the focus being employed both in direction and funding by the NSW government.
Two speakers from National Parks and Wildlife Service, Candice Skelton and Luke Foster, broadened the area to include the Barrington Tops and knowledge of other endangered species.
We learnt from Jesse Gollan, senior landholder support officer, of the many projects available for landholders from the Biodiversity Conservation Trust.
The last speaker, Lauren Booth, on behalf of Midcoast 2 Tops Landcare, presented a very exciting new initiative, the Koala Paddock Tree Project.
The morning, which was free of charge, commenced with a sausage sizzle by the local RFS and many commented on the delicious morning tea.
The positive feedback from the 72 participants was well received by the GEG committee who unanimously agreed that the day was a success. We plan to organise another workshop in the new year.
The GEG committee sincerely thanks everyone who freely gave their enthusiasm and time.
