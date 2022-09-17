Gloucester Public School boy's soccer team were forced to step up a level when they took on the New Lambton South team in Round 5 of The Primary Schools Sports Association Competition
Travelling to the Lake Macquarie Sporting Complex on Thursday, September 8 for the pivotal match, the Gloucester boys knew they were in for a competitive 90 minutes when they took on their much fancied opponents at the state-of-the-art facility.
Gloucester started strong with several shots at goal but were unable to penetrate the New Lambton South's defence. Soon after their opposition scored but the Gloucester kids didn't give in. In a tough game for goalkeeper Charlie Bignall, the opposition scored goal after goal, but in true Gloucester spirit the boys kept trying and encouraged each other all the way to the end whistle.
Despite the 9 - nil scoreline the Gloucester boys displayed great sportsmanship and with their 'never say die' attitude, were gallant in defeat and can be proud of their efforts.
It was a great opportunity for the team who were playing a much larger school with skills to match.
The game was the end of a huge journey for the team, making it all the way to Round 5 - just two games off being crowned Hunter champions.
A special thank you to John Hughes who helped organise the home games, parents for travel to and from the game and to Mr Carpenter who trained the boys.
Well done boys, hold your heads high.
