The next meeting of Gloucester Garden Club will be held on Wednesday, September 28 at the Gloucester Community Garden, located in Gloucester District Park, adjacent to the swimming pool and croquet greens.
The meeting will commence at 10am with the usual competitions, trading table and raffles.
We will return to the earlier custom of morning tea, so please bring a plate of goodies to share, also your mug, plate, a chair and a hat. As there is no power at the Community Garden, anyone who is able to bring a thermos of hot water will help to provide a cuppa for all.
After the meeting, we will move across to the riverbank behind the swimming pool to plant the first of 120 koala food trees, one for each member, to celebrate the Jubilee of the reign of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. A working bee will be held at a later date to plant the remaining trees.
Visitors and new members are most welcome.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.