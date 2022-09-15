Gloucester Advocate
What's on

Gloucester Garden Club planting koala food trees to mark jubilee of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

Updated September 16 2022 - 12:26am, first published September 15 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The next meeting of the Gloucester Garden Club will be at the Community Gardens. File photo

The next meeting of Gloucester Garden Club will be held on Wednesday, September 28 at the Gloucester Community Garden, located in Gloucester District Park, adjacent to the swimming pool and croquet greens.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.