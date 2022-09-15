Gloucester Advocate

NSW RFS Mid Coast brigades participate in Get Ready Weekend to prepare for bushfires

September 15 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jayden Sorensen and Izabelle Gaul wore firefighting helmets at the Coopernook RFS Get Ready Weekend event in 2018. Picture Scott Calvin.

The NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) is calling on all residents of the Mid Coast to join RFS volunteer firefighters this Get Ready Weekend and prepare for the bush fire season on September 17 and 18.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.