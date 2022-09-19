When Gloucester Public School students wanted to show support for R U OK? Day, they reckoned the sky's the limit.
For the second year running Gloucester Public School joined the nation in marking R U OK? Day - the National Day of Action to raise awareness about mental health when held on Thursday, September 8.
To truly show their support - from above as well as at ground level - students and staff stood in formation to spell out 'R U OK?', which they captured with a drone photo from above.
The school raised awareness by having the students dress with a dash of yellow, and staff members wore RUOK? T-shirts, hats, socks and lapel pins. There was a focus on students being thoughtful of other students and what they might be experiencing.
All students watched a video explaining how you could ask 'Are you OK?' and completed some activities in the classrooms.
Students and staff then had a lovely picnic lunch together. It is so important during these ever-changing times to keep connecting with people close to us and check in to make sure they are alright.
If you feel like something's not quite the same with someone you know - there's something going on in their life or you notice a change in what they're saying or doing - trust that gut instinct and take the time to ask them 'Are you OK?' If someone says they're not OK, make time to listen, encourage action and check in. That conversation could change, or even save, their life.
If you or anyone you know needs help:
