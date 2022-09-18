Gloucester Advocate
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List
Our People

Killabakh gardener George Hoad judges at Toowoomba Carnival of Flowers 2022

By George Hoad Am
September 18 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Toowoomba Carnival of Flowers 2022. Photo by George Hoad
George Hoad judging gardens at the Toowoomba Carnival of Flowers. Photo supplied

I was recently given the honour of being invited to judge the city and regional garden section of the Toowoomba Chronicle Garden Competition, part of the Toowoomba Carnival of Flowers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.