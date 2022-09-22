Pick up for the Planet during Gloucester Wild Festival

Everyone is invited to the MidCoast Council ACE Team's 'Pick up for the Planet' on October 8 in Gloucester.
The Arts Culture and Environment Team (ACE Team) is a youth-led group that is planning events they want to see on the MidCoast.
'Pick up for the Planet' is the first event the team have co-created. It will be held from 9am to 1pm on Saturday, October 8 at Billabong Park, as part of the Gloucester Wild Festival.
Prizes will be awarded for the most rubbish collected, the biggest piece of rubbish and more.
To join in, please register on the day at MidCoast Council's stall at the festival.
Gloucester Wild Festival is hosting a series of events from September 2 to October 8 that celebrate the amazing environment, biodiversity and threatened species that call the Gloucester region home.
The ACE team, aged 12 to 24 and living in the Mid Coast area, meet at locations across the region to organise their events which will be held during summer 2022-23.
Mid North Coast Community College and Catholic Care Social Services Hunter-Manning support council in the ACE Team initiative.
The project is possible thanks to 2021 Youth Opportunities Program funding from the State government.
For more information on Gloucester Wild, visit https://bit.ly/3datWcA.
