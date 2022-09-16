Conservation organisation Aussie Ark, alongside partners Glencore, WIRES and Volkswagen, are celebrating the release of 30 long-nosed potoroos into its 400 hectare sanctuary - the Barrington Wildlife Sanctuary.
The release is the largest Aussie Ark has undertaken for this particular species and is of significance due to the critical role these small, but mighty creatures play within the landscape.
"We are beyond excited to release 30 long-nosed potoroos into our slice of paradise, the Barrington Wildlife Sanctuary. We have been working with this species since 2017 and to see years of hard work culminate in this milestone is pretty epic" said Hayley Shute, manager of conservation at Aussie Ark.
"Potoroos are critical to their environment. As ecosystem engineers, their slow disappearance from our landscapes is having huge flow on effects for wildlife and their habitats"
Ecosystem engineers are small mammals that create a huge difference to the environment. Ecosystem engineers are species that create, modify, or maintain habitats in significant ways. These uniquely productive animals create conditions for other species to benefit from, such as adequate shelter or food sources. They punch above their small weight and create real outcomes for our biodiversity.
"Ecosystem engineers are the backbone of biodiversity. Sadly, they are some of the most forgotten species in our environments. Aussie Ark is committed to being a voice for species big and small, highlighting the impacts each of them have," Aussie Ark curator, Kelly Davis said.
The long-nosed potoroo is one of the smallest and most ancient members of the kangaroo family and is a living fossil, having remained relatively unchanged for around 10 million years. Once widespread along the east coast of Australia, and like many other smaller native mammals, its population has declined and fragmented since the introduction of foxes and cats, making it difficult for breeding and resulting in local extinctions.
"I am so proud to work for an organisation like Aussie Ark, that is creating real change. The impact that protected wild sanctuaries can have on our wildlife is substantial. Following the last four years of natural disasters, alone, the work we are doing is profound" says Ms Davis.
The released potoroos will now call the 400ha wildlife sanctuary home and never fear the threat of introduced feral cats and foxes.
The team at Aussie Ark will continue to monitor the species through fauna surveys and motion triggered cameras.
