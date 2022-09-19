Gloucester Advocate
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Barrington Bike Park providing a world-class mountain biking experience at The Steps near Gloucester in the Hunter, NSW

Ethan Hamilton
By Ethan Hamilton
September 19 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Laden with mountain bikes, Brian Kilby's Toyota Landcruiser climbs a steep access road in the foothills of the Barrington Tops.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ethan Hamilton

Ethan Hamilton

Journalist

Ethan Hamilton started as a digital/ print journalist with the Newcastle Herald in 2021 after interning with ACM's Voice of Real Australia/ Forgotten River podcast. He is from a small town in the Upper Hunter and has lived in Newcastle since beginning university in 2017. Twitter: @ethanjham

Local News

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.