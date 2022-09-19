Gloucester Advocate

Bundook Road Gloucester to close for repairs

September 19 2022 - 7:30pm
Bundook Road will be closed for two weeks to repair a flood-damaged culvert. Picture supplied

Work to repair flood damage on Bundook Road, Gloucester will start next Monday 26 September.

