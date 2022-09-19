Bundook Road Gloucester to close for repairs

Work to repair flood damage on Bundook Road, Gloucester will start next Monday 26 September.
The road will be closed to all traffic for approximately two weeks.
The work will be done during the school holiday period so as to minimise the disruption to road users.
Alternative routes to exit Bundook will be either Belbora Creek Road or Bakers Creek Road. This may add 20 to 40 minutes to a journey, so residents are advised to plan trips accordingly.
The work will replace a flood damaged culvert.
Replacing the culvert will provide the Bundook community with safer road access.
This project is being funded by the Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements (DRFA) as a result of the 2021 natural disaster event.
If you have any questions about the closure, please email Community@MidCoast.nsw.gov.au.
