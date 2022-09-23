Upgrades to Bucketts Way are scheduled to take place at Forbesdale, in an effort to improve road safety and opportunities for regional development.
These works will occur from 200 metres north of Wellards Lane to 100 metres north of Faulkland Road. The project is due to begin late September, with work expected to be completed in March 2023.
Short term traffic delays are likely as part-road closures will be in place for some stages of the works, with motorists required to observe the temporary traffic lights for safe direction of traffic. Night works will be undertaken if necessary.
The roadworks will occur in four stages to minimise traffic disruption. They will include minor clearing of vegetation, widening of the road to include a sealed shoulder, drainage upgrades and relocation of services.
In addition, there will be intersection and driveway upgrades including minor fence adjustments. Residents whose property adjoins the roadworks site will receive more detailed information when the Contractor is about to commence site works.
Council's Director of Infrastructure and Engineering Services, Mr Rob Scott said Bucketts Way provides a vital connection route for freight, passing motorists and residents.
"Bucketts Way is one of our busiest roads and is a key transport link between the Gloucester region, the Northern Tablelands, Newcastle and the Hunter Valley and the rest of NSW," Mr Scott said.
"As always our contractors will work with neighbouring residents to ensure driveways are accessible and to minimise traffic delays," said Mr Scott.
MidCoast Council has undertaken several works throughout 2022 as part of its Bucketts Way Route Access Strategy.
These works on Bucketts Way are funded by the Australian Government's Infrastructure Investment Program with contribution from the NSW State Government. Upgrades include reconstruction, widening and resealing.
The Australian Government's contribution is capped at $20 million, with the total project cost projected to be $25 million.
For more information about road works happening across the MidCoast, visit midcoast.nsw.gov.au/roads.
