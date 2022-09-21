Gloucester Advocate

Gloucester View club holds September meeting

By Bev Maybury
September 21 2022 - 2:00am
The Gloucester VIEW Club held its September luncheon meeting at Club Gloucester with 30 members, plus guest Bev Barbour, in attendance this past Tuesday, September 20.

