The Gloucester VIEW Club held its September luncheon meeting at Club Gloucester with 30 members, plus guest Bev Barbour, in attendance this past Tuesday, September 20.
In addition to the usual business and celebration of birthdays, members Robyn Henderson and Margie Higgins were presented with their badges by president Vivien Webeck.
Three resolutions which had been read for consideration at the August meeting were again presented and voted on.
It was noted that the Centenary Gala had made a profit with our Zone's share of $2440 being donated to several different programs, such as Literacy Support Packages and Links to Learning. Well done to those who supported the Gala.
After another delicious meal, guest speaker and well known local artist, Bev Barbour, spoke about how her interest in art began, while she demonstrated how to use pastels by producing a picture in blue of the iris flower. Members thoroughly enjoyed Bev's talk and Assistant Secretary Bev Maybury presented her with a thank-you gift.
The next Luncheon Meeting is set for Tuesday, October 18 at Club Gloucester.
