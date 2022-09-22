BOM issues Flood Watch for Wingham and Gloucester

A Flood Watch has been issued with minor to moderate flooding possible across the catchments, including the Manning catchment with minor flooding possible of the Manning River at Wingham and Gloucester River in Gloucester.
The Bureau of Meteorology is monitoring a deep low-pressure system over Northern NSW which is predicted to cause isolated thunderstorms and heavy rain across areas of the Mid North Coast and Northern Rivers.
A Severe Weather Warning is in place with moderate to heavy rain forecast for the Mid North Coast.
It is predicted that 24-hour rainfall totals may see 200mm in isolated areas, associated with the possibility of severe thunderstorms.
As a result, the NSW SES is encouraging residents and visitors to the regions to take extra care when travelling over the next several days. It is encouraged that visitors avoid unnecessary travel and monitor road conditions.
People in these areas need to closely monitor weather and road closures and make informed decisions early, based on individual circumstances.
"With heavy traffic expected over the coming days, we can expect unfavourable conditions to cause extra hazards to road users. As a result, we're encouraging people to take extra care and avoid unnecessary travel," SES superintendent Joanna Jones said.
"With catchments saturated, we're likely to see faster responses from catchments and rises may occur rapidly.
"Flash flooding can occur anywhere at anytime in storm or heavy rain events - if the culvert or causeway has water in it - don't risk it. If it's flooded, forget it."
NSW SES volunteers are always well prepared and ready to assist their local communities, however working together leads to better outcomes for the whole community.
"Make sure you know your risk, have an up-to-date emergency plan and emergency kit. Preparing early will save you vital time during an emergency."
For more information on NSW SES visit www.ses.nsw.gov.au. For emergency assistance in floods and storms call NSW SES on 132 500.
