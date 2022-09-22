Gloucester Advocate

BOM issues Flood Watch for Wingham and Gloucester

Updated September 22 2022 - 1:45am, first published 1:30am
Manning River at Taree. File photo

A Flood Watch has been issued with minor to moderate flooding possible across the catchments, including the Manning catchment with minor flooding possible of the Manning River at Wingham and Gloucester River in Gloucester.

