North Coast Local Land Services advises landholders to adapt their practices due to wet weather

Updated September 23 2022 - 2:32am, first published 2:31am
The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast a 70% chance of a La Nina reforming in late 2022, resulting in higher-than-average rainfall conditions again this spring and summer. Picture supplied

North Coast Local Land Services (NCLLS) sustainable agriculture team has advised landholders to be aware of the potential for a wetter than average spring, building on the ongoing wet conditions since the major flood event and through the year.

