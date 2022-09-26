With the spring school holidays beginning this Monday, September 26, a range of dance and nature-focussed free creative workshops have been made available for students looking to fill time.
Movement and choreography workshops aimed at young people with and without dance experience will be hosted by Kristina Chan.
The workshops will be held in Tuncurry, Taree, Gloucester and Tea Gardens in the first week of the school holidays, from 26 - 29 September.
Over the five hour workshops, participants will work together to develop skills in movement based activities that encourage confidence and creative thinking.
They will learn about choreography and engage in physical movement and dance to develop co-ordination, fitness and performance skills.
Young people with a love for art and nature will enjoy Koala and Nature Journaling workshops with Scott and Liesl Colyer, from Living Strong Nature Journaling.
These will be run in Wingham, Gloucester, Pacific Palms and Hawks Nest from October 4-7.
Nature journaling is a mixture of scientific observation, creativity and immersion in the natural environment.
Bringing nature and art together, the workshops will give participants an appreciation for the environment and an opportunity for discovery, creativity and problem solving.
Participants will connect to Country with local artist and proud Arrernte man, Scott.
Through art, observation and inquiry, they will learn about koalas, nature and biodiversity.
This will be run by local ecologist, Liesl, with support from MidCoast Council senior ecologist, Mat Bell.
A beautiful nature journaling art page using a variety of techniques will be created to remember the experiences and new learnings.
This workshop includes all materials.
Participants are asked to bring water, wear a hat and clothing and shoes suitable for bush walking.
Both workshops are free thanks to funding support received from the NSW Government through the Office of Regional Youth.
They are available only to young people aged 12-24 years.
Numbers in both workshops are limited, you can book your place online.
Movement and Choreography workshops: www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/Events/Movement-and-Choreography-workshops-with-Kristina-Chan.
Koala and Nature Journaling workshops: www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/Events/Koala-and-Nature-Journaling-Workshops-with-Scott-Liesl-Colyer.
For more school holiday activities for all ages across the MidCoast, head to https://bit.ly/3BeASNs.
