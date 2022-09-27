Gloucester Advocate
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

MidCoast Council has launched its second ComeVisit campaign

Updated September 27 2022 - 6:02am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Invite your friends to visit and win a local staycation

You'd be hard pressed to find anyone who doesn't like to holiday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.