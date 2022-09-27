Gloucester residents can take advantage of a little country home cooking at the Gloucester Country Women's Association (CWA) Evening Branch's annual Pink Ribbon Breakfast on Monday, October 10.
It's a welcome return for the breakfast, as it hasn't been able to be held for the past two years due to COVID restrictions.
"Members are pleased to have this event on again for all to enjoy," said Barbara Reichert of the Gloucester CWA Evening Branch.
Prior to COVID, the annual event had been going for 15 years, with proceeds of the breakfast going to support local cancer groups.
According to evening branch member Donna Kemp, the decision to start holding the highly anticipated annual event began when the breast cancer support group was relatively new.
"It was a way for the branch to help support the support group," Donna said.
In the last few years, the assistance has extended to the prostate cancer group, recognising that they need a little support too.
The Breakfast will be held at the CWA Rooms on Monday, October from 7.30am to 10.30am.
"Please bring your family and friends for a great morning," Barbara said.
Did you know? Gloucester Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.