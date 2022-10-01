Gloucester Advocate

Volunteer guides needed for Copeland Tops State Conservation Area and Mountain Maid Gold Mine

October 1 2022 - 2:00am
Copeland NPWS Mountain Maid Tour. Picture Destination NSW

Volunteers ranging from teenagers to retirees are needed to guide tours at the Copeland Tops State Conservation Area and Mountain Maid Gold Mine.

