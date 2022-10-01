Volunteers will be fully trained, potentially with a formal training day.

Trainee volunteers will be buddied up with more experienced guides.

Volunteers will be provided with an official NPWS Volunteer Tour Guide uniform.

Volunteers need to be fit enough and able to walk around the approximately 500 metre board walk and the nearby gold mine site which is around 100m from the car park.

Each tour is around two hours, with roughly another half-hour on each side needed to unlock and lock-up the education centre.

If possible, volunteers are asked to be available to guide at least one tour a month.

NPWS is looking for around 12 people.