Following a number of set-backs the Gloucester water reservoir and mains project is on the move again.
Construction work on the project began in June 2021 and had a late 2023 completion date, 12 months behind the original schedule.
MidCoast Council was in the process of evaluating tenders for a new head contractor to complete construction of the new reservoir, pump station and dosing system at the Cemetery Road site.
Work on the $26.6 million project to upgrade the water supply network was paused earlier this year after the head contractor, FB Contracting, went into bankruptcy, and a liquidator appointed.
At the time 50 per cent of construction work, which included the new water main and a smaller steel reservoir, had been completed.
A head contractor was expected to be appointed later this month, while work was anticipated to resume by the end of this year.
A sub-contractor was engaged in August to finish the new steel reservoir at the site, which is close to 80 per cent complete. The concrete reservoir was about 10 per cent complete.
The Gloucester Water Reservoir and mains project has a significant impact on the Gloucester community in providing an improved and more reliable water supply to the town.- MidCoast Council infrastructure and engineering services director, Rob Scott
"The water reservoir and mains project has been part of our plan to improve the Gloucester water supply network since 2012," MidCoast Council infrastructure and engineering services director, Rob Scott reported to councillors at the September ordinary meeting.
"The project has a significant impact on the Gloucester community in providing an improved and more reliable water supply to the town," he said.
"A significant amount of the scope has been already completed with works continuing along The Bucketts Way, as well as many local streets."
Away from the Cemetery Road site, work on the water network has been ongoing since May and was around 90 per cent complete.
A contractor has been appointed to install a pipe (or underbore) under the Gloucester River that is part of the rising main from the Gloucester Water Treatment Plant to the Cemetery Road reservoirs.
Work should begin on this part of the project in early 2023.
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
