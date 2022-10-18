Gloucester Advocate
MidCoast Council is in the process of appointing an new contractor

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
October 18 2022 - 5:00pm
Work on the Cemetery Road project is back on track. Picture by MidCoast Council.

Following a number of set-backs the Gloucester water reservoir and mains project is on the move again.

