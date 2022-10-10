VIEW members learn about pilates

Ever wondered if pilates would help you become fitter and healthier?
Now is your chance to find out.
Pilates is a system of exercises designed to improve physical strength, flexibility and posture while enhancing mental awareness
Gloucester VIEW Club's guest speaker at the October luncheon meeting is Mandy Tomlinson who organises pilates classes. She will inform us of the benefits gained from practising pilates while demonstrating some of the exercises.
The date is the usual third Tuesday of the month - October 18 - at Club Gloucester, 11am for an 11.30am start.
Cost remains at $25 but remember to bring some extra coin for the raffles and Trading Table.
For catering purposes please advise Pat on 0488 430 001 before noon on Friday, October 14 of your intention to attend or to offer an apology.
Guests and new members are warmly welcomed - just let Pat know.
The members of Gloucester VIEW Club support five Learning for Life students with funds raised predominant from the monthly luncheons.
